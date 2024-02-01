New Delhi, February 1: A Delhi court on Thursday issued notice to the ED on an application of AAP MP Sanjay Singh, arrested in a money laundering case related to alleged excise scam, seeking interim bail to attend the ongoing Parliament session. Special Judge M K Nagpal directed the ED to file its reply by February 3 on the application seeking interim bail from February 4 to 10.

The anti-money laundering agency had arrested Singh on October 4. The agency has alleged that Singh played a key role in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22, which benefited certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers, for monetary considerations. Excise PMLA Case: Delhi Court Allows AAP Leader Sanjay Singh to Physically File Nomination for Upcoming Rajya Sabha Elections.

Singh has denied the charges, with the Aam Aadmi Party alleging that its leaders have been targeted due to political vendetta.