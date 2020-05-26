Delhi: Fire Breaks Out at a Footwear Manufacturing Factory in Keshavpuram Area, 15 Fire Engines Rush to Spot

Fire (Representational image) Photo Credits: Flickr)

Delhi, May 26: A fire broke out at a footwear manufacturing factory in Keshavpuram area in the national capital. According to an ANI update, more than 15 fire engines rushed to the spot. This is breaking news and more details on this are awaited.

In a similar case, a massive fire broke out in the slums of South-East Delhi's Tughlakabad on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. It was a big fire as more than 1,000 to 1,200 shanties were enveloped by the raging flames. Fire Breaks Out at Slums of South-East Delhi's Tughlakabad.

In a similar incident over the weekend, a massive fire broke out at Cygnus hospital in South Delhi on Saturday. It is a COVID-19 designated hospital. Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot and they managed to ring the blaze under control. Earlier this year, a fire broke out at a shoe manufacturing unit at Delhi’s Lawrence Road area. 26 fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the raging flames.