New Delhi, January 13: A firing incident has been reported from Delhi's Paschim Vihar area, where unidentified men opened fire at a gym, police said on Tuesday. The incident occurred around 11 p.m. on Monday when two bike-borne assailants allegedly fired two rounds in the air outside the gym, 'RK Fitness', located on the Outer Ring Road in Paschim Vihar, officials said. No injuries were reported in the incident, police added.

Officials said that a case has been registered in connection with the firing, and further investigations are currently underway. Meanwhile, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the attack through a post on social media, which is being verified by the Delhi Police. Delhi Shooting: Member of Prince Tewatia Gang Allegedly Fires Bullets Outside House in Sangam Vihar Area, Disturbing Video Goes Viral (Viewer Discretion Advised).

2 Gunmen Open Fire Outside ‘RK Fitness’ Gym in Paschim Vihar

STORY | Unidentified assailants open fire at Delhi gym Unidentified assailants opened fire at a gym in outer Delhi's Paschim Vihar, triggering panic in the area, police said on Tuesday. No one was injured in the incident, which occurred on the intervening night of Monday and… pic.twitter.com/vUokOsmQi1 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 13, 2026

"Today, there was a firing at a gym (RK Fitness, Rohit Khatri) in Paschim Vihar, Delhi. I, Randeep Malik, and Anil Pandit (USA) orchestrated this firing. I called him, and he ignored it, so I had to do this. If you don't pick up next time, I'll wipe you off the face of the earth, right at the gate of his gym, just like Nadir Shah was taken away. Someone else will be using his phone from now on," the post read. Delhi Shooting: Several Rounds Fired at Plywood Shop by 3 Unidentified Persons in Nangloi.

"Whoever is an enemy of Lawrence Bhai will remain an enemy for life. I am alive for my brother, and I believe in showing through actions, not just words," it further added.

The post also mentioned the names of the Jitendra Gogi Mann group, the Hashim Baba group, and the Kala Rana group. Meanwhile, recently, two gangsters linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were killed in the United States. A shootout reportedly broke out between two Indian-origin gangsters in the US, with claims suggesting that the two were killed during the gang war.

