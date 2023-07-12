New Delhi, July 12: As areas near the Yamuna in the national capital are facing severe flooding in low-lying areas after the river breached the danger mark and reached 207.71 metres on Wednesday, the Delhi Police, along with other agencies, successfully rescued over 1,000 people and more than 500 cattle.

During a patrol in a boat to locate trapped people, the police discovered a man perched on a tree, desperately seeking safety. The man, identified as Jitender, had been sitting in the tree for the past 22 hours in order to save his life, according to police sources. Section 144 Imposed in Delhi: Prohibitory Orders Imposed in National Capital Flood-Prone Areas as Yamuna Water Level Rises.

The Delhi Police, including senior officers, have been actively involved in coordinating rescue efforts with various agencies. Their actions have included making public announcements, employing drones to identify those trapped, and arranging boats for rescue operations. Section 144 in Delhi: Prohibitory Orders Imposed in Flood-Prone Areas of National Capital as Precautionary Measure.

Thousands of people residing in homes and markets along the river have been relocated to safer areas as water inundated their surroundings. According to police, during the operations 1,065 persons and 517 cattle were rescued. In Shahdara district, five cattle were rescued while in Usmanpur, 190 people and 100 cattle were rescued.

“In Shastri Park, 100 people and 175 cattle were rescued while in Sonia Vihar 200 people and 150 cattle stuck in water flooded areas were evacuated,” said a senior police official. “A total of 65 persons and 12 cattle were rescued in Mayur Vihar area, while 450 persons and 50 cattle were evicted from Pandav Nagar area,” said the official.

