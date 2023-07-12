In a move to ensure public safety, the Delhi Police imposed Section 144 CrPC in flood-prone areas of the national capital. The prohibitory orders have been enforced as a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incidents during the monsoon season. Flood Alert Sounded in Delhi After Haryana Discharges Over 1 Lakh Cusecs of Water Into Yamuna.

Delhi Police Imposes Section 144 CrPC

Delhi Police imposed section 144 CrPC as a precautionary measure in the flood-prone areas in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/uN5qNJUwev — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2023

