New Delhi, February 11: The Arvind Kejriwal government on Saturday asked the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to stop its anti-encroachment drive in Mehrauli, officials said. Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot has ordered a fresh demarcation exercise in the area, they said.

The minister said the residents of the area cannot be displaced until a fresh demarcation is conducted, officials said. The DDA had based the Revenue department's demarcation as its ground for demolition of alleged encroachments, they claimed.

Nearly 1,200 square metres of government land was reclaimed during the anti-encroachment drive in the Mehrauli Archaeological Park area a day ago, DDA officials said on Saturday. They said the exercise would continue.