Delhi HC Orders Police to Ensure Proper Security at CBSE and Other Board Exam Centres in Violence-Hit North East

Students (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 28: The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the Delhi Police to ensure that board exam centers are given proper security in the violence-affected Northeast Delhi. The Court was hearing the petition seeking a direction to change the examination centre for students undertaking Class 10 and 12 CBSE examination. A Bench of Justice Rajiv Shakdar directed the Delhi Police that exam centers must be sanitised and Police should ensure there is no breach of security. CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2020 for February 28, 29 Postponed in North East Delhi.

The Bench informed that at present the exams scheduled from March 2 onwards will be held subject to situation on the ground. The matter will now be heard on March 4. According to reports, the Central Bureau of Secondary Examination (CBSE) told the court that letters were sent to the National Testing Authority to ensure that the board exams do not clash with the IIT and medical examinations. CBSE Board to Conduct Fresh Exams For Students Who Missed Test Due to Delhi Violence.

On Thursday, the CBSE had said that fresh exams would be conducted for Board exam students of Class 10 and Class 12th, who couldn't appear for the Board Examination due to the clashes in North East Delhi. According to a circular on its official website cbse.nic.in, the Board said keeping the future interests of the students in mind, it has asked the principals to send details of all such students who missed the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination due to violence and difficult conditions in the national capital.