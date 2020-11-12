New Delhi, November 12: The Delhi High Court on Thursday allowed the AAP government to reserve 80 percent of the intensive care unit (ICU) beds for COVID-19 patients in 33 private hospitals in the national capital. This came after Delhi witnessed the biggest single-day spike of more than 8000 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on Wednesday. According to reports, only 13 percent of ICU beds are available in private and government hospitals combined in Delhi. Delhi High Court Slams Kejriwal-Govt Over Relaxing COVID Norms Amid Pollution Scare.

In September this year, the Delhi High Court had stayed the AAP government's order directing private hospitals in the national capital to reserve 80 percent of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients only. The AAP government had approached the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court's order. However, the apex court on Tuesday declined to lift the Delhi High Court's stay on the order to reserve 80 per cent ICU beds in private hospitals for such patients. Delhi Reports 8,593 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Highest So Far In A Day In National Capital.

During today's hearing, the Delhi High Court also put a query before the AAP government as to why they chose the 33 private hospitals and did not pick the remaining 82 for reserving 80 percent ICU beds exclusively for the COVID-19 patients. "Hospitals run themselves on commercial logic...they have bills to pay and they have duty to the state as well, but why did you choose to not pick the 82 remaining hospitals," the court asked.

ASG Sanjay Jain answering the query of the court stated that there were three reasons for these selections - Large chunk of ICU Beds, the ones which are preferred by people the most and space available in the hospital in order to increase capacity if so required. The court also asked Jain as to why Hindu Rao Hospital was not chosen. "Because of doctor strike, Hindu Rao was not chosen and 30 patients were shifted out," Jain replied.

