New Delhi, November 11: Delhi, on Wednesday, recorded highest simple day jump in COVID-19 cases. The national capital reported 8,593 new COVID-19 cases. The total number of cases in Delhi now stands at 4,59,975 as per the state government data. With 85 new deaths in last 24 hours, the death toll now stands at 7,228 and the fatality rate at 1.57 per cent. India News | COVID-19: Delhi Govt Extends Validity of Vehicle-related Documents Till Dec 31.

As per the official data, 7,264 recoveries were recorded in last 24 hours. With 42,629 active cases the total COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 4,59,975. It has recorded a total 4,10,118 recoveries till date. Delhi's previous highest single-day spike of 7,830 cases was recorded on Tuesday, November 10. It had also reported 83 deaths. COVID-19 Cases on Rise, Delhi Govt Likely to Launch App for Electric Ambulance Service for Patients.

The Delhi governments and the health experts blame the rising level of air pollution and the low temperature for the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in Delhi. The over crowding of streets owing to the festive season and callous behaviour of the citizens have also contributed to this rise.

