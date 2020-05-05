Delhi: Man Showers Petals on People Outside Liquor Shop in Chander Nagar for Helping the Economy, Government (Watch Video)

Man Showers Flower Petals on People (Photo Credits: ANI)

Delhi, May 5: While the long queues outside liquor stores across the country have sparked debates about people flouting social distancing norms and downplaying the COVID-19 threat, a Delhi resident instead showered flower petals on people standing outside a booze shop in the Chander Nagar area on Tuesday.

The man showered petals on all those who stood in a queue outside the liquor store and also kept on repeatedly bowing in front of them as a mark of respect. The reason, as he himself stated to those standing was, "You are the economy of our country, the government does not have any money."

#WATCH Delhi: A man showers flower petals on people standing in queue outside liquor shops in Chander Nagar area of Delhi. The man says, "You are the economy of our country, government does not have any money". #CoronaLockdown pic.twitter.com/CISdu2V86V — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2020

This comes days after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that it would become difficult for the Delhi government to function during the lockdown for long as the economy is in peril.

"The revenue has fallen from Rs 3,500 crore in April month of the previous years to Rs 300 crore this year. How will the government function?" Kejriwal had said during a video conference on May 3, a day before the relaxations, including the opening of liquor stores, came into effect.

Later on, the Delhi government imposed a "Special Corona Fees" of 70 per cent tax on the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of liquor, which will be applicable from Tuesday morning.