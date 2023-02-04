New Delhi, February 4: The Delhi Police and a few businessmen from the Sadar Bazar market have collected over Rs 1.5 lakh and gave it to the family of Gulab Singh who died in a blast last month, an official said on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Delhi Police wrote: "Sadar Bazar police station and businessmen from the market collected an amount of Rs 1,76,000 and gave it to the family of Gulab Singh, who lost his life in a blast, presenting an example of humanity."

Singh succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the hospital, while four others were injured after an explosion took place on January 7 in Delhi's Sadar Bazar area. Delhi Police Sets Example, Hands over Money Collected to Sadar Bazar Blast Deceased's Family.

Singh was carrying a bag of firecrackers when the explosion occurred. The bag was given by 19 year-old accused Mohammad Faiz to the victim to dispose of. Faiz, a resident of Hapur in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested by the police.

According to police, on January 7, a police control room (PCR) call was received regarding a wall collapse at a building on Qutub Road, Sadar Bazar, following which a police team rushed to the spot.

"After reaching the spot, it was found that the staircase and a side wall had fallen due to a blast. Faiz had disclosed that he used to deal in firecrackers during the festival season. Delhi Police Personnel Facing Criminal Cases in Private Capacity to Be Kept out of 'doubtful Integrity List'.

"On January 7, he was cleaning the godown and gave the firecrackers and other materials to the victim for disposing but did not tell him about the explosive substance kept in the bag," a senior police officer said.

