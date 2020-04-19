Delhi Police Constable Tests Positive for COVID-19, Station Staff Quarantined

Coronavirus | Representative Image (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, April 19: All police personnel posted at Tilak Vihar police post were asked to go into self-quarantine after a constable posted there tested positive for Covod-19, officials said on Sunday.

According to senior police officers of the West district, a constable posted at the Tilak Vihar police post tested positve for Covod-19 on Saturday. The police officer said that the test was conducted on 45 people at DDU dispensary in Tilak Vihar on Friday, out of which 18 people, including the conastable, tested positive for Covid-19. Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 16,116 With 1,334 Fresh COVID-19 Patients in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Jumps to 519.

The officer said that the constable was immediately sent into quarantine at a nearby hotel with a direction to not to visit his home. The officer further said the police is ascertaining his contacts in the last few days for a follow-up. Even the Tilak Vihar post is being sanitized.

The officer also said that all the staff posted at police post have been asked to go into isolation. On Sunday, the total number of Covid-19 cases in India rose to 16,115 with 519 people losing their lives to the pandemic. Meanwhile, Delhi has recorded 1,893 cases of Covid-19 with 43 deaths.