Delhi Police Sub Inspector Murder Case: Cop Who 'Shot Dead' SI Preeti Ahlawat Commits Suicide in Sonepat

New Delhi, February 8: The Delhi Police sub inspector zeroed in as the prime accused in the murder of his batchmate SI Preeti Ahlawat, committed suicide. The body of SI Deepanshu Rathi - charged of murdering the female cop - was recovered by the police at 3 am from Murthal village in Haryana's Sonepat district on Saturday. He was tracked through his cell phone location. Delhi: Woman Sub-Inspector Preeti Ahlawat Shot Dead in Rohini.

DCP (north-east) Ved Prakash Surya confirmed the demise of Rathi. The deceased sub inspector, he said, was posted in the Bhajanpura police station. Additional CP (Rohini district) S D Mishra, while speaking to mediapersons on Friday, had informed that the key accused in the murder of SI Ahlawat has been zeroed in by the investigators.

The preliminary probe had revealed that Ahlawat, posted at Patparganj Industrial Area police station in East Delhi, left the Rohini East Metro station at around 8:30 pm on Friday. She was followed by the accused, who took out his revolver and fired at his head from a close range. The 26-year-old was declared dead on being rushed to the hospital.

Sub inspector Rathi, also aged 26, fired on his temporal bone - located above the jaw - to commit suicide. The body has been sent for postmortem. The families of both the deceased cops have been identified. ACP Mishra told reporters that the case, prima facie, appears to be a matter related to "personal enmity".