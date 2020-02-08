Delhi: Woman Sub-Inspector Preeti Ahlawat Shot Dead in Rohini on Voting Day

Gun point (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 8: A woman sub-inspector of Delhi Police was shot dead in Rohini area of north west Delhi, the police said. According to the police, sub-inspector Preeti Ahlawat, 26, was posted at Patparganj industrial area police station.

The incident took place on Friday around 9.30 p.m. when Ahlawat was walking home from Rohini Metro station. Assistant Commissioner of Police, S.D. Mishra, said, "We have got the CCTV footage of the area and identified the suspects. Three cartridges have been found from the spot." Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Voting Live News Updates.

However, no arrest has been made so far. It could be a case of personal enmity, the police said. Ahlawat was a 2018 batch sub-inspector from Haryana's Sonepat and was staying at a rented accommodation in Rohini.