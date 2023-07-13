New Delhi, July 13: In view of the flood situation in the national capital, the Delhi government has decided to close private and government schools and colleges till Sunday. Speaking to the media, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "A meeting of DDMA was held, and it was chaired by Lt. Governor (V.K. Saxena) and several decisions were taken."

Kejriwal said, "During the meeting it was decided that schools, colleges and universities will remain closed till Sunday." He said that non-essential government offices and private establishments will be advised and appealed to work from home. Delhi Flood: CM Arvind Kejriwal Declares Holiday in Schools in Areas Inundated With Floodwater After River Yamuna Swells to Record Level.

Delhi School Holiday:

#WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says, "We had a DDMA meeting. Several important decisions were taken. Schools, colleges & universities will remain closed till Sunday. All Govt offices, except those providing essential services, will have Work from Home. Advisory is being issued… pic.twitter.com/C63voyyoUt — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

The AAP leader further said that Delhi might face water issues as three water plants have been shut and we will have to do water rationing. "People might face the issue of drinking water supply for one to two days," the Chief MInister said.

He also said that heavy vehicles, except those providing essential services, that enter Delhi will not be allowed. "There were issues of toilets and bathrooms at relief camps. So, the camps are being shifted to schools," the AAP leader said. Delhi Traffic Advisory Issued for Today as River Yamuna Overflows and Floods Roads Following Incessant Rainfall (Watch Videos).

The Delhi Lt. Governor is also the chairman of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). The meeting was called in the wake of the prevailing flood situation in Delhi after river Yamuna shattered the 45 year old record and is flowing at 208.4 meter this morning which was also attended by Kejriwal, several ministers and senior Delhi government officials.

Following the flood in several low-lying areas of the national capital over 16,000 people have been evacuated while several roads in Delhi have been closed for traffic as the water flooded the streets. At least 12 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have also been deployed in Delhi for rescue and evacuation operations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 13, 2023 02:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).