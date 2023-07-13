New Delhi, July 13: The Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday issued an advisory on the restrictions and regulation of vehicular movement in place owing to the rising water level of the Yamuna river. According to the advisory, the traffic movement has been impaired on Mahatma Gandhi Marg between IP flyover and Chandgi Ram Akhara, Mahatma Gandhi Marg between Kalighat Mandir and Delhi Secretariat, and Outer Ring Road between Wazirabad Bridge and Chandgi Ram Akhara. Delhi Flood Videos: Ring Road, GT Karnal Road and Several Low-Lying Areas Flooded as River Yamuna Overflows Following Incessant Rainfall, Vehicular Traffic Affected.

The commuters are advised to avoid the roads and plan their journey accordingly, it said. Non-destined commercial vehicles will not be allowed to enter Delhi and will be diverted to Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressway. The commercial vehicles will be diverted from Mukarba Chowk. No commercial vehicles will be allowed between Mukarba Chowk and Wazirabad Bridge, the advisory stated. Yamuna River Swells 207.55 Metres to Record Level in Delhi, Breaks 1978 Record.

Traffic Affected After GT Karnal Road in Delhi:

#WATCH | Traffic affected after GT Karnal road in Delhi gets flooded after rise in water level of Yamuna River pic.twitter.com/hoaKTR2ZCr — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

Water From Overflowing Yamuna River Reaches ITO

VIDEO | Water from overflowing Yamuna river reaches ITO, a key route to commute from East Delhi to Central Delhi and Connaught Place. The Yamuna in Delhi swelled to a staggering 208.08 metres on Wednesday, smashing the previous all-time record of 207.49 metres set 45 years ago… pic.twitter.com/kKLJJfEcXv — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 13, 2023

The commercial vehicles will also be diverted from Sarai Kale Khan. No such vehicles will be allowed between Sarai Kale Khan and IP flyover. They will be diverted from Ghazipur border as well as from Akshardham towards DND. No such vehicles will be allowed between Akshardham and Sarai Kale Khan, it added.