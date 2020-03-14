Delhi: Rains, Thunderstorm Lash National Capital, Cause Traffic Jams on Busy Roads

Rains in Delhi (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 14: Heavy rains accompanied with thunderstorm lashed parts of Delhi on Saturday afternoon. The unseasonal rainfall disrupted vehicular movements on several busy roads in the national capital. In a tweet, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the central parts of Delhi will receive moderate rainfall and thunderstorm for two hours. The showers also led to a dip in temperature. #DelhiRains Trend on Twitter As Delhiites Experience Heavy Rainfall and Hailstorms in the National Capital, Share Pictures and Videos on Social Media.

"Due to westerly trough in mid tropospheric levels and moist easterlies from Bay of Bengal moderate to severe thunderstorm activity takling place over Haryana, Delhi, Jharkhand, north Chhattisgarh and Bihar (sic)," read a tweet by IMD. "Very small but intense convective cloud is located over central parts of Delhi which is likely to cause moderate rain along with moderate thunderstorm & hail activity during next 2 hours. It will subside thereafter," the weather office added.

The weather department had earlier forecast light rain towards the evening in Delhi. Residents of the national capital took to social media to share videos and pictures of the rain and hailstorm. Many parts of Punjab and Haryana also recieved rainfall. Farmers in the two agrarian states are worried that the prolonged wet spell could cause more damage to crops.

Untimely widespread rains accompanied by hailstorm and strong winds have flattened wheat crop in different places in Punjab with Fazilka district being the worst hit, officials said. Rain has also flattened wheat crop in many areas of Yamunanagar, Karnal and Kurukshetra districts in Haryana.