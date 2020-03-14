DelhiRains Trend on Twitter As Delhiites Experience Heavy Rainfall and Hailstorms in the National Capital, Share Pictures and Videos on Social Media

Delhi Rains (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) including Delhi, Noida and Gurugram woke up to moderate and eventually heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning and thunder. Surprised with the sudden climate change, Delhoiites have taken to Twitter sharing pictures and videos. While a section of Twitterati is not entirely happy with the instant change of weather amid the coronavirus outbreak, others appear to be satisfied with the rainfall bringing down the temperature. #DelhiRains is seen running as one of the top trending hashtags on the social media platform. The clips and pictures show hailstorms assembling on the ground as rainfall continues.

The weather in Delhi has recently been quite uncertain. At the start of this month, the NCR regions experienced heavy showers. It was reported that western disturbance over Jammu and Kashmir induced cyclonic exclusion. According to the Skymetweather.com, the national capital will have a clear sky with on an off rains, citing the successive western disturbances. The pictures and videos show scattered showers, hailstorms and thundershowers in Delhi and NCR.

The rainfall has improved air quality. Weather forecast is expecting clear sky and soaring temperatures in the coming days. Meanwhile, Delhiites can enjoy the rain and also follow precautionary measures considering the current coronavirus pandemic.