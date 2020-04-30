Delhi: Red Zone Vardhaman Apartment 'De-Contained' After Implementation of 'Operation Shield', No COVID-19 Case Reported in Past 4 Weeks

Coronavirus outbreak in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 30: East Delhi’s red zone Vardhaman Apartment in Mayur Vihar was de-contained on Thursday. The decision was taken as no coronavirus cases has been reported in this apartment in the last four weeks after the implementation of “Operation Shield” in the area. It was the second red zone area of the North-East Delhi after Mansara Apartments in the Vasundhara Enclave which was de-contained. Coronavirus Cases Reach 33,610 in India, Death Toll Jumps to 1075, Over 500 COVID-19 Patients Recover in Past 24 Hours.

The “Operation Shield” was implemented by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “We had implemented Operation Shield to prevent the spread of #Coronavirus in the Vardhaman apartment.” He further added, “In the last four weeks, no new case has been reported, and today the apartment is being de-contained.” Delhi Government to Implement 'Operation Shield' in Containment Zones in NCT to Contain Spread of Coronavirus.

Vardhaman Apartments was made a containment zone on April 2. On April 24, the Delhi government also de-contained the red zone in the Vasundhara Enclave area, also in the East district, after no new cases were reported from the area. Mansara Apartments in the Vasundhara Enclave, the first de-contained red zone in the city, was made the containment zone on March 31 after one person tested positive for coronavirus.

The Delhi Government started “Operation Shield” to avoid the spread of coronavirus. The operation was first implemented in Dilshad Garden area. After it yielded fruitful results, the operation was then implemented in other parts of the national capital territory. Meanwhile, the number of 3,439 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 so far in Delhi. The deadly virus also claimed 56 lives.