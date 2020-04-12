Delhi Government to Implement 'Operation Shield' in Containment Zones in NCT to Contain Spread of Coronavirus

Arvind Kejriwal press conference (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, April 12: The Delhi government on Sunday announced to implement Operation Shield the national capital to avoid the spread of coronavirus. While addressing media, Arvind Kejriwal said that the number of containment zones would be increased in Delhi in the next two-three days. According to reports, there are 33-35 containment zones in Delhi. Delhi: Odd-Even Rules for Sale of Vegetables at Azadpur Mandi to Maintain Social Distancing Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

The Delhi CM said, “Wherever we are finding #COVID19 cases in Delhi, we are declaring those areas as containment zones and conducting 'Operation Shield' there. Total 33-35 containment zones have been already identified till now.” Operation Shield was first successfully implemented in Dilshad Garden area in east Delhi.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi will also launch a sanitation drive from Monday onwards in the containment zones. Kejriwal said, “High-risk zones will be declared as orange zones. Containment zones have already been declared as red zones. We will start a massive sanitation drive in these zones from tomorrow.” Coronavirus Cases Cross 8000-Mark in India, Death Toll Climbs to 273 With 34 Fatalities in Past 24 Hours.

In addition to this, the Delhi government also announced to give Rs 5,000 to auto-rickshaw drivers, who lost their only source of income due to coronavirus lockdown. Kejriwal said that his government would deposit Rs 5,000 into the bank account of drivers with valid license and badge. The Delhi CM also asked them to register their bank account online with the government.

In Delhi, the number of coronavirus cases crossed 1,000 on Sunday. Till now, 1,069 people have infected with the deadly virus so far. Nineteen people also lost their lives in the national capital. Meanwhile, in India, the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 8,447 on Sunday. The death toll also mounted to 273 in the country.