New Delhi, December 19: At least four people died after a portion of a two-storey house collapsed in Delhi on Saturday. The incident took place in west Delhi's Vishnu Garden area. Two people were also injured. According to reports, roof of the collapsed around 10 am. The structure was being used as a factory for motor winding. Four fire tenders along with the rescue teams engaged in the operation. Delhi Rains: House Collapses in Slum Area of Anna Nagar Near ITO Following Heavy Rainfall in National Capital, Watch Video

"Six men were inside the factory when the incident happened. They were rescued by the police, ambulance and Delhi disaster management authority officials. All six were sent to the nearby hospitals. Four of them were declared dead by the doctors after the examination. The other two are out of danger," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Subodh Kumar Goswami was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying. Amritsar Building Collapse: 3 Dead, Several Injured After Roof of Building Collapses in Guru Nanak Pura Area Due to Heavy Rainfall.

According to Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg, one of the people who were rescued was admitted to Guru Govind hospital. The others were rushed to Deen Dayal Memorial hospital. The owner of the building has been identified as Mahendra Pal, a resident of Uttam Nagar. Local Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) is expected to initiate legal proceedings in connection with the incident.

