New Delhi, July 19: In a dramatic visual, a house in a slum area in Delhi collapsed on Sunday following heavy rainfall in parts of Delhi-NCR since Saturday night. According to a video shared by ANI, the house, which is situated in a slum area of Anna Nagar near the ITO, is seen crumbling down due to heavy rainfall in the region. Reports inform that no one was present in the house at the time of the incident. As soon as the incident was reported, Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) and fire engines were pressed into service at the incident spot. Delhi Rains: Heavy Rainfall Lashes National Capital, Noida, Gurugram, Low-Lying Areas Waterlogged.

Another rain-related incident was reported from the national capital where a 60-year-old man died after drowning in a waterlogged stretch on the Minto Road due to overnight heavy rains. A bus driver, conductor and an auto-rickshaw driver were, however, rescued by the firefighters. Police informed that the person identified as Kundan, was driving a Tata Ace from New Delhi railway station towards Connaught Place this morning when the incident happened. The Police informed that the man tried to manoeuvre his vehicle through the waterlogged underpass at the Minto Bridge, but apparently couldn't succeed.

Here's the Video:

#WATCH Delhi: A house collapsed in the slum area of Anna Nagar near ITO today following heavy rainfall. No one was present in the house at the time of the incident. Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) and fire engines are present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/IwS5X08nps — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020

Residents of the national capital woke up to heavy rains and rumbling of thunder on Sunday morning, bringing the mercury down by several notches. Due to incessant rains, waterlogging was reported in low-lying areas. Despite the early arrival of monsoon in Delhi, the rains have remained subdued. The IMD had predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over parts of northwest India. It had said the "entire monsoon trough is most likely to shift northwards, closer to the foothills of the Himalayas during July 19-20".

