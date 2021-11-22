New Delhi, November 22: In an incident of sexual assault against minors, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in Delhi on Wednesday. The incident took place in southwest Delhi’s Bindapur area. The girl’s parents approached the police and registered a complaint against the accused. One person, aged 20 years, was arrested by the police in connection with the case. Delhi Shocker: Woman Allegedly Raped at Hotel in Dwarka; Manager Arrested.

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, on Wednesday, when the rape survivor was near Matiala road, the accused offered her a lift on his motorcycle. He said that he would drop her near her house. The man then took her to a coaching centre. The accused, reportedly, Introduced himself as a police officer and assured her that he would help her in getting a job as a teacher in the institute.

As per the media report, the accused took the girl to a park and allegedly raped her. After coming home, the minor girl narrated the entire incident to her family members. On the basis of the complaint lodged by the girl’s family, a was registered on Wednesday under Section 363 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the relevant sections of the POCSO act. Delhi Woman Gangraped in Uttar Pradesh by Three Men Who Offered Her Lift.

The police scanned CCTV footage of the area. In the footage, cops spotted another person along with the motorcycle. He was taken into custody from the Rajapuri area. A manhunt operation has been launched to nab the main accused.

