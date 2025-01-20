New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): A 35-year-old man was brutally stabbed to death by a teenager near Delhi Police Bhawan, said police officials on Monday.

The incident occurred under the limits of Kamla Market police station near Delhi Police Bhawan on Sunday evening.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, January 20, 2025: Dixon Technologies, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Titan Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Monday.

The accused has been identified as a juvenile (17). Police said that the accused and the victim quarrelled near a dhaba over trivial issues.

Following the incident, the victim was immediately rushed to the hospital but he succumbed to his injuries.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath To Hold 14 Rallies for BJP From January 23.

Soon after the incident, the video went viral on social media.

Delhi Police said, "A male aged about 35 years was stabbed by a juvenile aged around 17 yrs after they quarrelled near a dhaba over trivial issues. Injured succumbed to the wounds in hospital. The accused juvenile has been apprehended. He is a 7th class dropout who lives nearby."

A case has been registered in the matter and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)