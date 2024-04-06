Delhi Shocker: Class 8 Student Beaten, Wooden Stick Inserted in Private Parts; Classmate Nabbed

A 14-year-old boy was beaten up and a wooden stick was inserted in his private parts allegedly by his classmate in a school, triggering protests in East Delhi, police said on Saturday.

News PTI| Apr 06, 2024 05:31 PM IST
Delhi Shocker: Class 8 Student Beaten, Wooden Stick Inserted in Private Parts; Classmate Nabbed
Representative Image

New Delhi, April 6: A 14-year-old boy was beaten up and a wooden stick was inserted in his private parts allegedly by his classmate in a school, triggering protests in East Delhi, police said on Saturday. The accused has been apprehended and produced in the Juvenile Justice Board, police said adding the victim's family suspects more students might have been involved in the assault.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Apoorva Gupta said the incident occurred on April 2 on the premises of a private school. The victim, a student of class eight, allegedly got into a fight with the accused over some issues. The victim told the police that one of his classmates, who was wearing a mask, beat him up and inserted a wooden stick in his private parts. The accused also threatened him with dire consequences if he told anyone about the assault, Gupta said. Delhi Shocker: Man Kills Wife, Daughter With Sharp Weapon, Later Dies by Suicide by Hanging in Nihal Vihar Area

The doctors told the police that a foreign object was inserted inside the posterior of the boy leading to injuries, the police officer said. Following the incident, the parents and relatives of the victim held protests outside the school on April 3 demanding action. The victim was counselled and legal action has been initiated, another police officer said. Delhi Shocker: Man Killed by Lover and Accomplices Over Illicit Relationship in Punjabi Basti, Three Accused Arrested

A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 377 (unnatural offences), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Further investigation is u

Tags:
Beaten Up Delhi Delhi Crime News Stick Inserted in Privates Student Clash Wooden Stick
