Delhi, December 12: A shocking incident has come to light from Delhi where four 10th standard students were chased down and stabbed with sharp objects outside a school after a brawl with a group of 5 students from another school on Saturday. The students sustained critical injuries following the attack. Reportedly, the teenagers had gone to school to appear in an exam.

The 4 students were leaving the school premises when they were chased down and attacked by a group of boys from a different school, who came after them. The five students were also taking the exam at the same centre, said the police. Delhi Shocker: 18-Year-Old Man Stabbed to Death by Friend in Sangam Vihar.

"Three PCR calls were received On Saturday regarding a fight between students. On reaching the spot, it was found that four boys, aged between 15 to 16, were attacked with sharp objects. Three boys have been discharged after treatment from LBS hospital, while the fourth is admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre,” reported The Indian Express, quoting DCP Priyanka Kashyap as saying. Bengaluru Shocker: 65-Year-Old Man Stabbed to Death By Drunk Security Guard At Apartment Complex in HAL.

As per the police, a case has been registered against the five boys under sections 323, 324, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 12, 2021 04:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).