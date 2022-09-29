New Delhi, Sep 29: The Delhi police on Thursday apprehended three juveniles for allegedly stabbing a man to death in Outer Delhi's Sultanpuri on Wednesday night.

According to information, the deceased used to beat the juveniles and would often snatch their money to buy alcohol and drugs. The juveniles had been planning to take revenge for this. Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Dies by Suicide After Learning She Is Second Wife of Her Husband in Marathahalli.

A senior police official said that the deceased was identified as Ajay, a resident of Labor Colony in Outer Delhi. The official said that the juveniles stabbed him repeatedly and fled from the crime scene.

Ajay's sister found him writhing in pain with multiple stab wounds. She took him to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital where the staff informed the police about the incident. A police team reached the hospital to record his statement but they couldn't record it as he was not in a condition to give it, the official said. Ajay later succumbed during treatment. Delhi Club Brawl: Woman Alleges Bouncers Thrashed Her, ‘Tore Off’ Her Clothes in South Delhi, Case Registered (Watch Video).

The official said that they recorded the statement of the sister of the deceased. After recording her statement the police filed an FIR under section 302 of the IPC and later apprehended all the three juveniles from the area.

The police said that during questioning the trio told them that the deceased used to thrash them and snatched their hard earned money to buy alcohol. They held a grudge against him for this and killed him.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 29, 2022 09:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).