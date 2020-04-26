Delhi-Sonipat Border Sealed by Haryana Government After Coronavirus Cases Rise

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

New Delhi, April 26: The Haryana government has sealed the Delhi-Sonipat border as a preventive measure to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). The Delhi-Sonipat border will remain sealed till May 3. An order in this regard was issued by Sonipat District Magistrate Anshaj Singh. All movement of government employees and citizens from Delhi to Sonipat will remain banned, said the order. Coronavirus Tracker Live.

The order was issued after the number of coronavirus cases in Sonipat increased to 19 on Saturday. Of them, according to the order, 14 patients are those who would travel to Delhi. Earlier this week, the Uttar Pradesh government ordered to seal the Delhi-Noida border and Delhi-Ghaziabad border to fight the coronavirus outbreak. Noida is one of the wors-hit areas in Gautam Budh Nagar district.

Sonipat DM's Order:

The Delhi-Sonipat border has been sealed by the Sonipat District Magistrate, in view of #COVID19 situation. The borders have been sealed till 3rd May. #Haryana pic.twitter.com/flD54nEX2U — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2020

On Tuesday, Gautam Budh Nagar DM Suhas LY issued an order sealing the Delhi-Noida border. Government officials, media professionals with passes, vehicles transporting goods, healthcare workers and services have been exempted. The development came after two more positive cases of coronavirus were detected in Noida on Tuesday, taking the tally in Gautam Buddh Nagar district in western Uttar Pradesh to 102.

On Monday, Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey ordered the closure of Delhi-Ghaziabad border, leaving a large number of daily commuters stuck at the inter-state checkpoint at the Ghazipur border on the National Highway-9 on Tuesday morning. Many people were unaware of the directive. There were queues of vehicles stuck on both sides of the border.