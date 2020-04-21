Delhi-Noida Border Sealed by UP Government Amid Coronavirus Crisis, Exemptions to Public Servants And Healthcare Workers

Delhi-Noida border (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, April 21: The District Magistrate of Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Budh Nagar, Suhas LY on Tuesday ordered to seal the Delhi-Noida border as a preventive measure to fight the coronavirus outbreak. Noida is one of the wors-hit areas in Gautam Budh Nagar district amid the coronavirus crisis. Government officials, media professionals with passes, vehicles transporting goods, healthcare workers and services have been exempted.

Announcing the sealing of Delhi-Noida border, DM Sushas tweeted: "Dear residents, As per the medical department advice, in the larger public interest, as a preventive measure to fight Covid 19, we are closing Delhi-GB nagar/Noida border completely, with following specified exceptions. You are kindly requested to cooperate. StayHome StaySafe (sic)." Coronavirus Tracker Live.

Delhi-Noida Border Sealing Order:

Dear residents, As per the medical department advice, in the larger public interest, as a preventive measure to fight Covid 19, we are closing Delhi-GB nagar/Noida border completely, with following specified exceptions. You are kindly requested to cooperate. StayHome StaySafe🙏 pic.twitter.com/es4ap51XVW — DM G.B. Nagar (@dmgbnagar) April 21, 2020

The development came after two more positive cases of coronavirus were detected in Noida on Tuesday, taking the tally in Gautam Buddh Nagar district in western Uttar Pradesh to 102. One of the new patients is a resident of Sector 8, while the other lives in Sector 19 of the city, the Health Department here said. The localities where these cases were detected have been sealed till May 3, restricting movement in or out of the areas.

On Monday, Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey ordered the closure of Delhi-Ghaziabad border, leaving a large number of daily commuters stuck at the inter-state checkpoint at the Ghazipur border on the National Highway-9 on Tuesday morning. Many people were unaware of the directive. There were queues of vehicles stuck on both sides of the border.

The ban on the Delhi-Ghaziabad border was imposed after a report from health authorities said that the six coronavirus positive cases reported in the district had come from Delhi. Except for essential items and emergency cases, a ban was thus imposed on inter-state movement.