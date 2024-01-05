New Delhi, January 5: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a "cold day" in Delhi on Friday with maximum temperature to hover around 13 degree Celsius. However, the city recorded minimum temperature of 9.4 degree Celsius, two notches above the seasonal average. The city also witnessed dense to moderate fog affecting traffic and rail movement.

"The dense fog was for a brief period of two hours and during this period, Palam recorded the lowest visibility of 150 m at 3:30 a.m.," said the weatherman. At 8 a.m., the visibility at Palam and Safdarjung was at 400 m each. According to Indian Railways, delays affecting 22 trains bound for Delhi stem from various factors, including fog-related issues in the northern region. Maharashtra: Residents Wake Up to Dense Fog With Low Visibility in Mumbai and Thane, Pics and Videos Surface

The highest delay reported in trains arriving in Delhi is five to six hours. Meanwhile, the Air quality continued to remain in 'very poor' category at several stations across the city. At the Anand Vihar area, PM2.5 levels were recorded to be in 'very poor' category standing at 318 and PM10 reached 191 or ‘moderate’, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Delhi Weather Update: 26 Trains Delayed in National Capital Due to Fog and Low Visibility

The Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; and 401 and 500 'severe'. The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport T3 also witnessed PM2.5 levels at 206, the ‘poor’ category while the PM10 was at 129, falling under the 'moderate' category, respectively.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 05, 2024 10:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).