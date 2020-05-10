Delhi Woman Arrested For Selling Intoxicant to Teenagers From Rich Families Through WhatsApp And Paytm

WhatsApp (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

New Delhi, May 10: The Delhi Police have arrested a woman who sold intoxicant to under-age children of rich families through WhatsApp and collected payments via Paytm. A case has been registered against this 45-year-old high-profile drug supplier, a resident of Rajouri Garden, at Mukherjee Nagar police station. Bois Locker Room Instagram Chat Group of Delhi Teenage Boys Glorifying Gang Rape Busted by Twitterati; Delhi Police Action Sought.

The woman was caught when she had arrived to deliver intoxicant to a teenager. She was remanded to 14-day custody by the court on Saturday. The woman had reportedly created a WhatsApp group for the purpose. Most members of this WhatsApp group were minors from rich families. The woman sold them e-cigarettes and other intoxicant at a premium.

"It's the first of its kind of case during the lockdown," the police said. According to the police, her husband is in the import-export business. Other WhatsApp group members are being questioned.