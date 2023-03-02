New Delhi, March 2: A 32-year-old woman allegedly killed herself on the same night her husband committed suicide at their south Delhi home, police said on Thursday. The couple has been identified as Ajaypal Singh Orgay (32) and Monika (32). They lived in Transit Camp Hudco Place, they said.

Ajaypal worked as operation officer in the Directorate General of Civil Aviation cell. The police received a PCR call regarding a possible suicide at a flat in Block-3A, Transit Camp Hudco Place, at 2.49 am. The call was made by Mahavir Enclave, Palam, resident Ashish Tiwari, a friend of Ajaypal.

When the police reached the spot, they found Monika found lying unconscious with froth oozing from her mouth. She was taken to Safdarjung Hospital, where she was declared dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said.

Her neighbours revealed that Ajaypal allegedly committed suicide earlier in the night. He was an operation officer at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation cell near Jor Bagh metro station, Chowdhary said.

Monika had allegedly found Ajaypal in an unconscious state and taken him to a hospital, where he was declared dead. Later, she came home, consumed a poisonous substance and killed herself, the police said. The couple had got married recently.