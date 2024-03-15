Gurgaon, March 15: The Haryana police recently booked a 32-year-old man for allegedly bludgeoning his wife to death with a stone in Gurgaon. The alleged murder incident took place on Tuesday night, March 12, in Gurgaon's Palam Vihar. The accused has been identified as Lalit Singh. Police officials said that Singh and his wife recently moved to the city for work.

According to a Times of India report, the duo lived in a rented house in Palam Vihar. The two were working together at an under-construction house in the area. The incident came to light on Wednesday morning, March 13, when their colleagues went to check on the couple and found the wife's body. Haryana Shocker: Professor Kills Minor Daughter With Surgical Blade, Later Dies by Suicide in Lala Lajpat Rai University in Hisar.

The colleagues called Surendra, the owner of the under-construction building where the husband-wife duo worked. Surendra immediately alerted the police and filed a complaint. Later, an FIR was registered against Singh under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

An officer said that Singh is at large. "We will soon arrest the accused," he said. Police officials said that it seemed like the couple fought on Tuesday night, March 12. Following this, the husband killed his wife with a piece of stone. In a separate incident, a woman was allegedly beaten up with a cricket bat by her in-laws over a domestic dispute. Haryana Shocker: TTE Pushes Woman off Moving Train After She Boards Wrong Coach in Faridabad, Booked for Attempted Murder.

After being beaten on Wednesday, March 12, the woman was admitted to Civil Hospital for treatment. The complainant named Usha told cops that her in-laws had been torturing her over dowry since her marriage in 2009. She also claimed that she was tolerating the abuse as she had two children. The woman also said that she was she had a minor fight with her husband two days ago.

"On Wednesday morning, my in-laws came to our house and beat me with a cricket bat," she added. ASI Satpal, who is investigating the matter said that a case will be registered against the accused soon.

