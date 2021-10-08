Chandigarh, October 8: Self-styled godman and Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and five other accused have been convicted for the murder of Ranjit Singh. Singh was killed in 2002. According to reports, Ranjit Singh was a supporter of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim and was murdered on July 10, 2002. According to reports, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) special court in Panchkula has convicted Singh and five co-accused under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Reports inform that earlier this week, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had dismissed a plea seeking the transfer of the murder trial against Ram Rahim from the CBI court in Panchkula to any other CBI court. The CBI special court in Panchkula has now convicted him and four other co-accused under Section 302 (murder) of IPC. The sentence will be announced on October 12, reports said. Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan Shifted to Rohtak PGIMS After He Complains of Dizziness: Report.

Here's the tweet: Special CBI court in Haryana convicts Dera Sacha Sauda's Gurmeet Ram Rahim and four others in the Ranjit Singh murder case pic.twitter.com/e2RhL5mzcn — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2021 On December 3, 2003, the CBI had registered an FIR in the Ranjit Singh murder case. As per reports, the petition was filed by Ranjit Singh’s son Jagseer Singh. The self-styled godman is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his women disciples in his 'ashram'. Ram Rahim was convicted in August 2017 by a special CBI court in Panchkula.

