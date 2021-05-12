Rohtak, May 12: Controversial Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is imprisoned at Sunaria Jail in Haryana's Rohtak district, was shited to PGIMS Rohtak on Wednesday after he complained of dizziness, Tribune India reported. The jailed Dera head was taken to Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences under heavy police security.

District police spokesperson Sunny Laura confirmed this development to The Tribune. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been suffering from diabetes and hypertension. He was first examined at the prison and was later shifted to the PGIMS. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Got 'Secret' Parole for a Day in October 2020 from Manohar Lal Khattar Government in Haryana.

At present, Ram Rahim is under treatment in ward number 7. A team of four doctors is engaged in his treatment. Due to the admission of the Dera chief, a large number of police forces have been deployed there.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan, the head of Dera Sacha Sauda (DSS), has been convicted and sentenced for the rape of two of his disciplines. He was also convicted of being involved in the murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati.

