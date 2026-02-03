The path to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 continues today, 3 February 2026, as Nepal takes on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in a highly anticipated warm-up encounter. The match, hosted at the iconic M.A. Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) in Chennai, is one of the 16 official practice fixtures designed to help teams settle into the conditions of the host nations, India and Sri Lanka. UAE Jersey for T20 World Cup 2026 Revealed, Muhammad Waseem-Led Side to Don Blue Colour Kit.

Both teams enter this contest with significant motivation. Nepal is looking to build on their rising international status, while the UAE aims to prove their consistency against fellow associate heavyweights. With the tournament proper set to begin on 7 February, this match offers a final look at tactical combinations. The match is scheduled to begin at 05:00 PM IST at Chepauk.

Where to Watch Nepal vs UAE Live Streaming Online

Broadcast rights for the T20 World Cup 2026 are held by JioHotstar and Star Sports Network. For the warm-up stage, the broadcaster has selected specific matches for live coverage.

Live Streaming: Nepal vs UAE is one of the selected fixtures available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website.

Live Telecast: While Star Sports is primarily televising marquee clashes like India vs South Africa (4 February), fans should check Star Sports 1 or Star Sports Select for potential live coverage or delayed highlights of this associate clash. Where to Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Matches Live Streaming Online.

For fans outside of India, the ICC has ensured broad accessibility for the warm-up fixture:

Nepal & Global: Fans in Nepal and most other regions can stream the match live on ICC.tv. Registration is usually free, allowing access to live match footage and highlights.

Nepal, led by Rohit Paudel, will rely heavily on the spin-bowling expertise of Sandeep Lamichhane and the all-round abilities of Dipendra Singh Airee. The Chepauk surface, traditionally known for aiding spinners, is expected to play into the hands of both teams' slow bowlers.

The UAE squad features a mix of youth and experience, with players like Muhammad Waseem looking to find their rhythm early. This fixture is particularly significant as both teams have developed a competitive rivalry in recent ACC and ICC qualifying tournaments.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 03, 2026 03:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).