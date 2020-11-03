New Delhi, November 3: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia interacted with the students and teachers of Delhi government schools to review the progress of Coding program.

17 students from Delhi government schools have ranked in the top 100 students in the North zone comprising Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and other north Indian states.

Shri Sisodia, while lauding the efforts and achievements of the students said, "It is my dream to see our students create their own companies like Google, and watch them take it worldwide. Coding is giving these students the wings to fly from an early schooling stage."

Under the HT Codeathon program, 12,469 students from about 1,000 Delhi government schools are being trained in coding and programming skills. 1,018 students were able to complete five chapters within a fortnight of the launch of the programme.

Simran, a student of RPVV Civil Lines said “Until now I’ve been playing games created by other developers. But now I’ve the chance to create my own game.” Simran, so far, has created adventure-based games so her juniors can enjoy it.

Bhaskar, a student of Class 9 in Government Boys Senior Secondary School, Mahipalpur, has a zonal rank of 89 among thousands of students participating in the Codeathon program. He said, “I’d only heard of coding but now I have an actual chance to learn how to code.” Enterprising by nature, Bhaskar took upon creating a WhatsApp group so he could help out other students too to learn coding. Five Students of Delhi Govt School Selected in IITs, 22 Others From Same School Qualified in NEET.

Siblings Shitanshu and Priyanshu studying in Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, J Block, Saket said, “We’ve worked on creating a virtual assistant like Google Assistance. Before we didn’t have access to coding, and now to be able to code and create software, it is a huge achievement for us.”

Most of the students participating in Codeathon have never worked on Python, Scratch and other coding mediums, or had access to such programmes. However, with the support of the computer teachers, they’re now creating their own software, games, and even championing coding to their friends from other schools.

Madhulika Pandey, teacher at Govt Co-ed Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Dwarka Sector 13, said, “These students, who didn’t even know to log-in till last month, are now creating their own programmes. It’s a matter of great pride for me, that I’m able to see them achieve so much in so little time. It’s heartening to see them improve so much every single day.”

Similarly, Babita, a teacher at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Peeragarhi said that many of her students are ranking high in the codeathon. “It's been a positive response from the students who are creating detailed animation through coding.”

Shri Sisodia, asked the teachers to use this launchpad to create a long-term, and sustainable plan to encourage coding among many more students.