At least 4,200 chicks were charred to death after a fire erupted at a poultry farm in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit. The incident occurred at Katkawara village of Barkheda police station area in Pilibhit. The exact reason behind the fire is yet unknown. A video of the poultry farm fire in Pilibhit has surfaced on social media. As per the reports, a loss of INR 10 lakh was feared. Uttar Pradesh Blast: One Dead, Five Injured in Firecracker Factory Explosion in Bijnor, Investigation Underway.

Pilibhit Poultry Farm Fire

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)