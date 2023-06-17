Delhi, June 17: A distressing incident occurred in Ghaziabad's Chitravan society, where a 7-year-old boy sustained severe injuries during a pet pitbull attack while he was playing on Thursday evening. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of the Crossing Area Police Station. A security guard present at the spot rescued the child from the dog's grip. The dog owner was arrested after the harrowing attack.

According to the media reports, the victim was identified as Naman, a Class 2 student. When the incident occurred, little Naman was playing downstairs in his society. Despite being wounded and bleeding, the young boy somehow found the strength to navigate his way back home. In contrast, the owner of the pit bull, who was out walking his dog in the area, promptly departed from the scene, leaving the situation unresolved.

According to Neelam, the mother of the boy, the pit bull viciously tore away a section of the child's flesh from his thigh and inflicted a bite on his ear, resulting in partial severance. Yesterday, the doctor provided pain-relieving injections, applied bandages to his wounds, and advised us to take him to GTB Hospital in Delhi for surgical intervention. In response to the incident, the family members of the boy filed a complaint with the police, leading to a thorough medical examination of the minor. Subsequently, a case was registered based on their complaint. Subsequently, the dog owner was arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In another incident, a pitbull attacked a nine-year-old boy playing outside his house in the DLF colony in Ghaziabad. The child was severely injured in the incident. They somehow escaped from the clutches of the dog and entered the house crying. The dog owner was arrested. The injured child was taken to the hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

