Kochi, June 14: In a distressing incident coming to the fore from Nilmabur, Kerala, a five-year-old child fell victim to an attack by street dogs. The five-year-old LKG student, identified as Sayan Mohammed (5), was reportedly returning home from school when three stray dogs brutally attacked him. The child was swiftly rushed to the hospital for medical attention for his injuries.

According to the media reports, the young boy was just 50 meters away from his house when the dogs pounced on him. The incident unfolded while local residents were engaged in a game of football nearby. Fortunately, they rescued the child from the clutches of the dogs, thereby preventing potentially severe injuries. Sayan suffered injuries to both his face and body during the dog attack. Dog Attack in Hyderabad: 10-Year-Old Boy Suffered Injuries After Being Attacked by Stray Dog While Playing Outside House in Suraram (Watch Video).

Following the incident, Sayan was promptly admitted to the Nilambur district hospital. However, due to the unavailability of the necessary medications for his class three injury, he was then transferred to the Manjeri Medical College Hospital. Currently, Sayan is undergoing treatment at the latter facility, and his condition is reported to be stable, with no critical concerns at the moment. Dog Attack in Gujarat: Three-Year-Old Boy Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs While Playing Near Agricultural Field in Amreli.

Meanwhile, it has come to notice that dog attacks in the state are on the rise. On June 11, near the KTDC hotel in Nilambur, a pack of stray dogs allegedly attacked a deer. Tragically, on the same day, an 11-year-old boy named Nihal, who had special needs, lost his life after being attacked by a group of stray dogs outside his home in Muzhappilangad, near Kannur. On June 12, another incident occurred in Thrissur, where stray dogs reportedly attacked a woman and her daughter while they were out shopping. Both victims are currently receiving medical treatment for their injuries.

Following the fatal attack involving Nihal, the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) has taken a stand. On June 12, they announced their intention to approach the Supreme Court, seeking permission to euthanize the aggressive stray dogs responsible for these attacks.

