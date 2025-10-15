Residents of Taloja village in Navi Mumbai were left terrified and outraged after a ferocious stray dog went on a 20-minute rampage, biting five people, including four children, earlier this week. Among the victims was three-year-old Mustafa Ali, who suffered severe facial injuries, including a nearly torn upper lip, when the dog mauled him outside his home in the Mannat Ali area. The attack, captured on CCTV, shows the boy screaming as the dog mauled him while his neighbours rushed to rescue him. Mustafa was first treated at MGM Hospital in Kamothe and later underwent emergency reconstructive surgery at Nair Hospital, where doctors stitched his lip and treated other wounds. The other victims included seven-year-old Isa Gulbar, who remains hospitalised, while two children and an adult sustained minor injuries. Residents have demanded urgent action from the Panvel Municipal Corporation, announcing plans for a protest to prevent such incidents in the future. Dog Attack in Mumbai: Man Booked for Deliberately Unleashing Pet Dog on Minor Boy in Auto-Rickshaw; Laughs in Viral Video.

Stray Dog Injures Five in 20-Minute Rampage in Taloja

a ferocious stray dog unleashed a rampage in Taloja Village Navi Mumbai, injuring five people—including four children—in a span of just 20 minutes.Among the victims was three-year-old Mustafa Ali, a resident of Mannat Ali, who suffered the most severe injuries when the dog mauled… pic.twitter.com/gQgFBDwH8G — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) October 14, 2025

Residents Rush Injured Kids to Hospital After Dog Attack in Taloja

#WATCH | Navi Mumbai: Stray Dog Goes On A Violent Rampage, Att*cks Five People Including Four Children, Within A Span Of Just 20 Minutes In Taloja, Kharghar#straydogs #NaviMumbai #Taloja #Kharghar @Raina_Assainar pic.twitter.com/fYHjAPeXNk — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) October 13, 2025

