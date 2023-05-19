Lucknow, May 19: Cases of dog attacks are on the rise, and recently, a minor boy in Uttar Pradesh fell victim to the stray dog menace. A nine-year-old boy identified as Mohd Sufiyan was severely injured after a pit bull dog attacked him on Thursday when he was playing outside his house in Meerut's Narheda village. He was rushed to a private hospital in Meerut from where he was referred to a higher medical facility in Delhi.

According to the media reports, the boy is out of danger now and recovering at home following treatment. Reports said that the incident took place when the class four student was playing outside his house in the afternoon when the pitbull approached him from behind. The dog then unleashed an attack on the boy. The child sustained critical injuries to his face, stomach and thigh, with flesh scraped off several parts of his body. The boy started screaming, which alerted his family and neighbours, who came to his rescue. Seeing people, the dog left the boy and fled. Dog Attack in Telangana: Eight-Year-Old Boy Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs in Hanamkonda District.

"My child was playing when this dog attacked him. It was a pit bull. We just brought him back from Delhi, where he was treated after primary treatment. His condition is serious. We have also lodged a complaint in the matter," reported India Today quoting the victim's father as saying. The villagers later captured the dog and locked it in a room outside the village under supervision. Dog Attack in Bareilly: Pack of Stray Dogs Attacks and Kills 12-Year-Old Boy in Khana Gauntiya Village.

In another incident of dog menace, an eight-year-old boy was killed when stray dogs attacked him in Warangal town in Telangana on Friday. The boy succumbed though he was rushed to a hospital before medical treatment could be provided to him.

