An 18-month-old child was reportedly mauled to death by stray dogs in Mettavalasa of G. Sigadam mandal of Srikakulam district on Friday. According to the police, the incident occurred on Tuesday evening when the girl Satvika was playing near her home at the outskirts of the village. Stray dog entered the locality and attacked the young girl, leaving her with at least a dozen dog bite marks on her body. The parents who were shocked with the incident rushed her to the corporate hospital located in Rajam of Vizianagaram district, where doctors declared her brought dead. Dog Attack in Karnataka: Boy Attacked by Pack of Stray Dogs in Kolar, CCTV Video Captures Horrific Incident.

Dog Attack in Andhra Pradesh

