Agra, July 4: In a heart-wrenching incident, a dog in Uttar Pradesh's Agra district died after pet owners from Haryana left the pooch locked inside a car for several hours, police said. Reportedly, the owners went to visit the Taj Mahal in Agra. A video of the incident, shot by a passerby, has also surfaced online which shows the pooch lying motionless in the leg space of the car with Haryana's registration number. Dog Raped in UP: 65-Year-Old Man Rapes Pet Dog Named 'Tiger' in Bulandshahr, Arrested for Unnatural Sex.

After getting an alert from the Taj Mahal's west gate parking manager, police from Tajganj police station reached the spot and initiated action against the pet owners. According to Agra Police, the dog appears to have been choked by its own leash, which got caught in the car's hand brake lever when the dog started jumping around in the car to escape the heat. Dog Attack in Uttar Pradesh: 12-Year-Old Boy, Who Ran Away From Home To Escape Father’s Beating, Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs in Kannauj.

Dog Dies Inside Locked Car in Agra:

In disturbing video from UP's Agra, a dog could be seen lying unconscious, presumably dead inside a parked car. Onlookers claim occupants of the car were offered that they keep the dog with a shopkeeper but they allegedly locked the dog inside leading to death due to suffocation. pic.twitter.com/G98sfFxcow — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 3, 2023

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Suraj Rai, said, “An FIR has been lodged against the dog owner Ajay Kumar under relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the car has been taken into custody.” “The body of the deceased pet has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of its death,” he added.

