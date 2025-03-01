New Delhi, March 1: Two individuals have been taken into custody for allegedly attempting to derail the Doon Express on the Lucknow-Bareilly railway line. The incident took place under the Pihani Road Overbridge in Hardoi on Saturday. Unidentified individuals placed an iron net and stones on the railway tracks in an attempt to derail the Doon Express. Fortunately, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Kotwali Dehat Police were alerted in time and arrived at the scene to prevent a possible disaster. Forensic teams were also called to collect fingerprints and other evidence.

During the investigation, two suspects were apprehended at the scene. Reports indicate that the railway track and the engine sustained some damage. The Doon Express was halted for more than 30 minutes before resuming its journey. Circle Officer (CO) Ankit Mishra confirmed that the suspects were taken into custody for questioning. Bareilly-Bound Train Derailment Bid: Major Tragedy Averted As Large Rock Placed on Tracks Near Bijauria Station Shatters After Being Hit by Passenger Train; None Injured.

The locomotive pilot inspected the track and the train engine before cautiously moving the train to Hardoi railway station. Upon arrival, the train manager handed over the detained suspects, both minors, to the RPF. As the news of the incident spread, Additional Superintendent of Police (East) N Kumar and forensic experts reached the site to conduct a detailed investigation. According to reports, at 7:45 a.m., the control room informed the RPF in Hardoi that the loco pilot of train number 13010 had spotted an iron object placed on the track. The object struck the wheels of the train, prompting immediate action. UP Train Derailment: 2 Freight Trains Go Off Tracks in Uttar Pradesh's Pambhipur, Video Surfaces.

Upon investigation, RPF officials discovered multiple spots of damage on the railway track, particularly between kilometre markers 1177/08 and 1177/12. A small broken steel bolt was also found near the location. The matter was promptly reported to SSC PWI Hardoi, Safaq Khan, for further technical assessment. The incident has raised concerns over repeated attempts to target railway infrastructure. Authorities are now conducting a thorough probe into the matter.

