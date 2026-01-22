Moradabad, January 22: In a shocking case of alleged honour killing, an interfaith couple was found dead in a forest area of Moradabad, sending shockwaves across the district. Police say preliminary investigations indicate that the woman’s brothers conspired to murder the couple due to opposition to their relationship.

The victims have been identified as Kajal (19), a student, and Arman (27). Both were residents of Umri Sabzipur village in Moradabad. According to officials, the couple had been missing from their homes for the past three days. Madhya Pradesh Honour Killing: Man Arrested After Shooting Dead 21-Year-Old Daughter With 'Katta' for Eloping With Relative.

Senior Superintendent of Police Satpal Antil said that a missing person’s complaint was first lodged by Arman’s family on Wednesday. A separate complaint from Kajal’s family was filed on Thursday morning. Within hours of the second complaint, police recovered the bodies of both Kajal and Arman from a forested area behind a temple, located a few metres from their village. Honour Killing in Meerut: Woman Strangles 17-Year-Old Daughter to Death for Talking to Boy on Phone Call, Beheads and Dumps Body in Canal With Relatives' Help in Uttar Pradesh; 4 Arrested.

Interfaith Couple Found Dead in Moradabad Forest, 2 Arrested

“During the investigation, evidence surfaced pointing towards the involvement of the woman’s brothers. Two of them have been arrested, and based on their disclosure, the bodies were recovered,” Antil stated.

A case has been registered against Kajal’s three brothers under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Police confirmed that the bodies were recovered in the presence of a magistrate to ensure procedural compliance.

Postmortem examinations are currently underway to determine the exact cause of death, while efforts are on to arrest the third accused brother. The incident has once again highlighted the grim reality of honour killings linked to interfaith relationships in parts of Uttar Pradesh, despite strict laws and repeated awareness campaigns.

