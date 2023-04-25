The Supreme Court on Thursday, April 20, ruled that the mere fact that a wife died under unnatural circumstances in her matrimonial home within seven years of marriage is insufficient to convict the husband for dowry death. The apex court was hearing a case pertaining to a man who was convicted under Sections 304B (dowry death), 498A (cruelty by husband or relatives) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for the death of his wife within two years of marriage. Supreme Court Says Inflow of Cases Heavy, CJIs Before Had Not Set Up Constitution Benches.

