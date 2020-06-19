Dwarka: Former BJP MLA Pabubha Manek Attempts to Assault Morari Bapu Over His Controversial Remarks on Lord Krishna, Watch Video

Ahmedabad, June 19: Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Pabubha Manek attempted to assault popular Ram kathakar Morari Bapu in Dwarka on Thursday over the latter's controversial remarks about Lord Krishna and his brother Balram. The attack on Morari Bapu was caught on camera as the spiritual leader was addressing the media at the Circuit House after visiting the Dwarkadheesh temple. Pabubha Manek was stopped by BJP MP Poonam Madam before he could harm Morari Bapu.

In the video that went viral on social media, Manek is seen aggressively charging at Bapu even as the stunned media persons watched. Poonam Madam, who was sitting next to Bapu, and another person intervened quickly and took Manek away before he could get near the preacher. Manek was apparently furious over Bapu's controversial remarks about Lord Krishna that he had made during one of his discourses in 2017. Activist Swami Agnivesh Demands SIT Probe Over Assault.

Bapu had allegedly said that Lord Krishna was a total failure as he could not establish religion in his own capital, Dwarka Nagari. He had also accused Lord Krishna’s family members of consumed alcohol on the steer during broad daylight and said eve-teasing was happening in Dwarka even during daytime. His remarks had triggered outrage and he was asked to apologise before Lord Krishna. Swami Krushnaswarup Dasji Followers Take Out Rally in Support of Spiritual Leader in Kutch After His Remark on Menstruating Women Receives Flak.

Former BJP MLA Pabubha Manek Attempts to Assault Morari Bapu:

Ex - MLA from BJP, Pabubha Manek tries to attack Morari Bapu, a spiritual leader in #Gujarat.#Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/B6ljkoX0sa — Aaquib Chhipa (@AcAaquib) June 18, 2020

"Devotees were hurt by Morari Bapu’s comments regarding Lord Krishna, Balram and about Dwarka and Yadavs. The community had demanded that he come to the temple and apologize before Lord Krishna," lawmaker Pooja Madam said. Morari Bapu said, "I have publicly apologized to all those who were hurt by my words. I sincerely wish to maintain the unity and integrity of the society."

