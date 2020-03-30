Earthquake in Himachal Pradesh: Quake of Magnitude 3.6 Jolts Chamba District, Seventh in Four Days

Earthquake. (Photo Credits: PTI)

Shimla, March 30: An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hit the Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh on Monday. As per details by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) of Himachal Pradesh, the mild quake hit the region at 11:41 am on March 30. Mild tremors were also felt in adjoining areas. No loss of life or property was was reported in the quake. According to reports, this is the seventh quake in three days in Chamba district.

On Sunday, a 4.5 magnitude quake shook Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district during the night. The quake was recorded at 11.47 pm, said Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh, making it the sixth quake in three days. The epicentre of the quake was at a depth of 10km in northeast of Chamba. Earthquake of Magnitude 3.6 Jolts Parts of Chamba District.

Most parts of Himachal Pradesh, including Chamba, fall in high seismic sensitive zone. On Friday, five quakes of magnitude between 3 and 4.3 struck Chamba district between 5.11 pm to 8.43 pm. Giving details of the quakes, officials stated that the first quake was of 3.6 magnitude at 5.11 pm, followed by a 4.3 magnitude quake at 5.17 pm, 3 magnitude quake at 5.45 pm, 3.8 magnitude quake at 6.49 pm and 3.4 magnitude quake at 8.43 pm.