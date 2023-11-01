Jammu, November 1: An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hit Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Wednesday but no loss of life or damage to property was reported, officials said. The earthquake occurred at 12.22 pm. Its epicentre was 5 km below the surface of the earth in Doda, said the National Centre for Seismology. Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir: Locals Say Tremors Felt in Parts of J&K.
- INR
- USD
- EUR
-
Bitcoin(BTC)₹28,60,687-0.18%
-
Ethereum(ETH)₹1,49,381-0.73%
-
Tether(USDT)₹83.23-0.01%
-
BNB(BNB)₹18,635.61-1.82%
|City
|Petrol
|Diesel
|New Delhi
|96.72
|89.62
|Kolkata
|106.03
|92.76
|Mumbai
|106.31
|94.27
|Chennai
|102.74
|94.33
|Currency
|Price
|Change
-
